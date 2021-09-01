Topeka’s 190th Air Refueling Wing deploys with National Guard to assist Hurricane Ida victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s own 190th Air Refueling Wing has deployed to help victims begin to rebuild after Hurricane Ida ravaged the Louisiana coast.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said soldiers and airmen from the Kansas National Guard will head to Louisiana to support areas affected by Hurricane Ida. She said the guardsmen deployed as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today, I deployed Kansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

According to Gov. Kelly, around 280 soldiers and airmen are deployed for the mission, which will last about 21 days, including travel. The deploying service members are from the Kansas Army National Guard’s 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Manhattan; 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery, Hutchinson; 1161st Forward Support Company, Wichita; 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Olathe; 635th Regional Support Group, Wichita; 891st Engineer Battalion, Iola; as well as the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing, Wichita and the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka.

Gov. Kelly said the Guardsmen will take engineering equipment like skid steers, dump trucks, chain saws and excavators with them. They will also take equipment including generators, light-medium tactical vehicles, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles and palletized load system trucks.

“This humanitarian mission is part of what the National Guard is all about,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting the civil authorities in time of trouble. It’s a mission we do well, are proud to do and one that we have asked our Guardsmen to do quite often the past 18 months. The efforts of these Kansas Soldiers and Airmen will give their Louisiana brothers and sisters in uniform much-needed relief and help the people affected by this disaster get back on their feet that much quicker.”

To keep up with what troops are doing in Louisiana, click HERE.

