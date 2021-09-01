A Topeka pastor steps down from position after holding it for 44 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka pastor is stepping down from a position he’s held for 44 years, but he’s not retiring, though.

Lead pastor Jim Congdon says he’s passing his role to a student ministry pastor of Topeka Bible Church.

“I’m giving up the pulpit, that is being in charge of the pulpit and preaching 42 out of 52 Sundays a year,” Dr. Jim Congdon with Topeka Bible Church said.

Jim Congdon was just 26 years old when he began leading the congregation. 44 years later, he’s transitioning to a different role.

Pastor Congdon says he’d like to focus on his passion and spend more time with family.

“I’ll be teaching on Sunday morning like adults teaching more classes in the evening and since my heart is for mentoring guys in their 30s, 20s, I’ll be holding a couple more groups doing that,” Dr. Congdon explained. “So I’m really looking forward to having a relaxed Saturday evenings where I can go to out to eat with my wife Melody and spend time with her.”

Congdon says Connor Kraus will take over the lead pastor role starting next month.

“I am so not anxious about it and it’s just not only cause I think the Lord led in this and it’s worked out great. He’s just a natural leader and he’s funny and he sharp and he’s a great teacher,” Dr. Congdon said.

Kraus currently serves as a student ministry pastor.

“He’s been on staff for a few years and he’s young, but he’s a year older than when I became a pastor in December 1978. He’s 27 and I was 26. He’s really gifted and leader ship and he’s a friend.”

Congdon says the people he’s met will remain close to his heart, “so what I remember over the last 44 years is all these faces, all these people.”

“Some of whom have passed away people, you know just have known and loved, some of the prominent Topekans who’ve been at our church and passed away that a lot of people besides me really miss. So it’s the people that when i think of the 44 years it’s all these faces that come to mind,” he added.

Jim Congdon will deliver his final sermon at Topeka Bible Church on September 12th.

The church is also having a fall festival celebration from 4pm to 7 pm September 18th, the event is open to the public.

Connor will deliver his first sermon as lead pastor on September 26th.

