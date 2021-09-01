Topeka man formally charged with sexually abusing two minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced formal charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

On Wednesday, Kagay said his office filed numerous charges against Austin Alan Miller.

Those charges include Rape of a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18; Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18; Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18; Rape of a Child 14-16; and 3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16.

Kagay says on July 1, 2021, law enforcement learned of two different allegations against Miller. The first accused Miller of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Topeka between Sept. 2020 and Jan. 2021, the second accused Miller of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Topeka between Jan. 2021 and Feb. 2021.

Kagay says Miller remains in custody on $500,000 body and his case is set for a status conference at 3:30 p.m. on September 9, 2021.

13 NEWS first reported Miller’s arrest Aug. 26, 2021.

