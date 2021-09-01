Advertisement

Topeka man formally charged with sexually abusing two minors

Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for...
Austin Alan Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Wednesday afternoon for child sex crimes, including rape of a victim under the age of 14.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced formal charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

On Wednesday, Kagay said his office filed numerous charges against Austin Alan Miller.

Those charges include Rape of a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18; Aggravated Criminal Sodomy with a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18; Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18; Rape of a Child 14-16; and 3 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16.

Kagay says on July 1, 2021, law enforcement learned of two different allegations against Miller. The first accused Miller of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Topeka between Sept. 2020 and Jan. 2021, the second accused Miller of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Topeka between Jan. 2021 and Feb. 2021.

Kagay says Miller remains in custody on $500,000 body and his case is set for a status conference at 3:30 p.m. on September 9, 2021.

13 NEWS first reported Miller’s arrest Aug. 26, 2021.

