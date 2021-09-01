Topeka man again convicted for sexual crimes against stepson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. Jury found Steven Dishner guilty yet again for sexual crimes against his stepson after the Court of Appeals found a jury instruction mistake in his first case.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says in the case of State of Kansas v. Steven Dale Dishner, Dishner was convicted by a jury on Wednesday for the sexual abuse of a child.

In July of 2017, Kagay said the Topeka Police Department was contacted with reports that Dishner was sexually abusing his stepson, who was 10 at the time of the report. The abuse was alleged to have happened in 2011 and 2012. Dishner was arrested in 2018 and charged in 2018.

According to Kagay, Dishner was convicted for aggravated criminal sodomy in October 2018, however, in September 2020 the Kansas Court of Appeals found that a mistake was made in the jury instructions during the first trial and the conviction was overturned. The case was remanded back to the Shawnee Co. District Court for a new trial.

On Wednesday, at the end of a 3-day trial, Kagay said another Shawnee Co. Jury returned a guilty verdict on the charge of aggravated criminal sodomy. Dishner will remain in custody and his case will be set for a sentencing hearing.

Kagay thanked Assistant Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee, Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Schermer and the remainder of the trial team for their work in the prosecution of the case. He also thanked the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

