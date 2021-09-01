St. Francis employees not covered by KU Health COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While those that work at the KU Health Systems Kansas City division are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, those that work at the St. Francis Campus in Topeka are not required to do so.

The University of Kansas Health Systems announced on Wednesday that it would require employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers and contractors in its Kansas City Division to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as all University of Kansas physicians. However, the mandate does not extend to its St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

“Today’s announcement regarding a vaccine mandate does not apply to staff at St. Francis Campus. Our approach has been to provide ongoing education and encouragement to staff urging them to get the vaccine. As of [Sept. 1], 70.3 % of our employees are fully vaccinated. We continue to make vaccines available for staff and address any questions or concerns they may have,” said University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson. “Our number one focus is to keep our associates, patients and visitors safe. We are grateful for our employees’ work to help us achieve that goal.”

The KU Health system said like other academic medical centers throughout the nation, it studied the data and CDC guidance to inform the new policy for the Kansas City region. Leaders used a thorough and thoughtful process before the decision was made to require vaccinations.

According to KU Health leadership, evidence shows vaccines provide the best protection against severe infection, hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19. As hospitals throughout the region see hospitalizations spike with positive COVID cases, and with the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, KU Health Systems leadership decided it was time to take this next step.

While vaccination rates in Kansas and Missouri remain below 50%, the Health system continues to support efforts to educate the public about the safety and importance of vaccines. The leadership said a majority of doctors and employees have already chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and strongly encourage their patients, friends and family to do so as well.

“We are always committed to providing the very best and safest care for our patients,” said Tammy Peterman, RN, FAAN, president of the Kansas City division for The University of Kansas Health System. “We know we are making the right decision for our organization, our employees, our patients, and physicians. We continue to strongly encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated.”

According to KU Health, the Kansas City requirement is similar to requirements of employment including flu vaccinations and being up-to-date on MMR and tetanus vaccines, all of which ensure patients and staff are safe.

Those not already fully vaccinated in the Kansas City division will have until Dec. 1 to complete a full vaccine regimen. The leadership said it appreciates the variety of opinions expressed about the topic and will continue to discuss with employees their thoughts and questions ahead of the Dec. 1 deadline.

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka also will not require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

