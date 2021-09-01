Advertisement

Sheriff: Brazilian man killed 3 Florida women 2 decades ago

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Brazilian man who died in a plane crash in South America in 2005 was responsible for the slayings of three Florida women two decades ago.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said DNA identified the culprit as Roberto Fernandes, who fled to Brazil shortly after his final victim’s body was discovered in Miami.

Brazil has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Investigators said all three women who were slain had substance abuse problems and turned to prostitution to support their habits.

Fernandes died in a 2005 plane crash. His body was exhumed in Brazil to check for the DNA match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
1 out, 1 in: Topeka hospital continues to run at capacity

Latest News

California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall, UN report says
Gas prices are starting to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to AAA.
Gas prices starting to rise again in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
A 17-year-old Effingham boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with sex crimes in...
Effingham boy, 17, arrested on sex crime counts in Atchison County