Advertisement

Safe Streets teach how to find drugs hidden in bedrooms and schools

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)(AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Safe Streets Coalition is teaching parents to look for drugs hidden in their child’s possession, in plain sight.

The Safe Streets Coalition hosted a virtual presentation by Prevention and Resiliency Services, PARS, Wednesday afternoon showing parents how to spot places their child could be hiding marijuana, pills or powdered substances.

They showed a mock bedroom scene where drugs were found in books, fake water and coke bottles, hairbrushes, deodorants, and book bags.

Community Prevention Consultant with PARS Lynn Smith said a majority of the referrals they get are students leaving the school premises to smoke weed.

“With your child, your niece, nephew, your cousins, or whoever it is that young person in your life that you’re dealing with -- be inquisitive, ask questions.”

They think the students can get away with it but teachers and faculty know from the smell of their belongings. He showed how students can have a hi-lighter, a keychain, or other easily stored item and take it apart to make a small bong they smoke from.

“These are things that our young people walk around in the hallways with. They don’t think we have any clue about what’s going on.”

Smith wants parents to be aware of red flags through physical and behavioral changes and watch what they put on their social media.

“Our kids are very big in Tik-Tok so a lot of the stuff they’re doing, they’re putting on Tik-Tok, making videos about. That’s going to help you know all the trends. If all possible, try to know who your young person and family members are, who they’re hanging out with.”

Symbols and numbers on clothing can be red flags. Smith said the numbers 420 and 710 are the more popular ones to look for.

The next Safe Streets Coalition meeting will be on October 6.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle

Latest News

FILE
Rep. LaTurner works to bring Americans home from Afghanistan following evacuation
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
John Ray Crow
Marysville man behind bars for drugs following calls to police of suspicious porch-sitters
McClure Elementary School divides students into "houses" to promote a school community.
Elementary school uses Harry Potter-inspired approach to build school community
Washburn University invited Topeka vendors to campus for Market Daze.
Washburn University introduces students to their new community