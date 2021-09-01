Advertisement

Rock Creek’s Sieben named ABCA/ATEC National Coach of the Year

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT
(WIBW) - Fresh off a 2021 3A state title, Rock Creek head baseball coach Shane Sieben has been named the High School Division III National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and the ATEC.

”It was pretty special for myself, for my family, and I think more importantly for our program and our community,” Sieben said. “To me, this isn’t an award for me. This is an award for our outstanding players, for our outstanding program. It goes back a lot further than me here at Rock Creek. It’s a great honor for our school and our community.”

Sieben joined the Mustangs in 2015 and led them to a state championship that same year. His team has been to state every year since.

This season, Rock Creek went 21-5 en route to the 3A title. They scored 19 runs in four innings over Anderson County in the championship game before it was called.

Sieben will be honored at 78th annual ABCA Convention in Chicago Jan. 7.

