Advertisement

Report: Chiefs place S Tyrann Mathieu on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs have placed safety Tyrann Mathieu on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list just 11 days ahead of their season opener, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Mathieu has tested positive for the virus.

The announcement could mean Mathieu’s ability to play against the Browns in Week 1 is in jeopardy, depending on his vaccination status. It’s unclear whether Mathieu is vaccinated; however, the team has reported a vaccination rate over 95%.

Under the NFL’s COVID protocols, vaccinated players can return after consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

Unvaccinated players are required to isolate for 10 days and can return to the team if asymptomatic.

The Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns Sept. 12.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle

Latest News

Rock Creek’s Sieben named ABCA/ATEC National Coach of the Year
Rock Creek’s Sieben named ABCA/ATEC National Coach of the Year
Washburn Rural hit the practice field August 30, 2021. They prepare to face Topeka West in the...
KPZ PREVIEW: Washburn Rural fields elite linebacker unit
KPZ PREVIEW: Washburn Rural fields elite linebacker unit
KPZ PREVIEW: Washburn Rural fields elite linebacker unit
Topeka High senior running back Tylan Alejos practiced with the Trojans August 30, 2021. He's...
KPZ PREVIEW: Tylan Alejos steps up for Topeka High