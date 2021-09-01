Report: Chiefs place S Tyrann Mathieu on Reserve/COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs have placed safety Tyrann Mathieu on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list just 11 days ahead of their season opener, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Mathieu has tested positive for the virus.

The announcement could mean Mathieu’s ability to play against the Browns in Week 1 is in jeopardy, depending on his vaccination status. It’s unclear whether Mathieu is vaccinated; however, the team has reported a vaccination rate over 95%.

Under the NFL’s COVID protocols, vaccinated players can return after consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

Unvaccinated players are required to isolate for 10 days and can return to the team if asymptomatic.

The Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns Sept. 12.

