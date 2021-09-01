Rep. LaTurner works to bring Americans home from Afghanistan following evacuation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Jake LaTurner is working to bring Americans home from Afghanistan after they were left there following the evacuation.

Kansas’ U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-02) says he joined his colleagues to introduce legislation that would hold the Biden Administration accountable for Americans left in Afghanistan after the military withdrawal by mandating additional reporting requirements on the evacuation, any deals with the Taliban and any equipment left behind.

“President Biden has abandoned hundreds of American citizens in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Yesterday, my colleagues and I introduced legislation that would require the Biden Administration to present a concrete plan to get the remaining American citizens out of Afghanistan. Leaving our fellow citizens behind is simply not an option,” said Congressman LaTurner. “Speaker Pelosi needs to bring Congress back to D.C. immediately so we can pass this vital legislation—American lives hang in the balance.”

According to Rep. LaTurner, the Afghanistan Withdrawal Oversight and Liability Act would also block any federal funds from going to the Taliban and ensures that sanctions relief will not be provided.

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who leads the bill, attempted to demand a vote on the bill on Tuesday, Aug. 31 but was rejected by Democrats, according to LaTurner.

At the beginning of the crisis in Afghanistan, LaTurner put the blame on President Joe Biden.

“What the world is witnessing unfold in Afghanistan is a complete and utter failure of the Biden Administration. Thousands of innocent lives, including many women and children, have been put at risk, and our national security is threatened here at home. In the past few days, following the withdrawal of American troops, Kabul has collapsed, and radical extremists are in control of Afghanistan. Many members of the intelligence community on both sides of the aisle have been quick to criticize the execution and the fallout of the withdrawal. The Taliban quickly overthrew the Afghan government and now controls more territory than they did prior to 9/11. The lack of leadership and planning from the highest levels of the Administration during this humanitarian crisis has let down our allies and significantly damaged our presence on the world stage,” said Rep. LaTurner. “God Bless the men and women that bravely served our country in Afghanistan and continue to fight for freedom across the Middle East.”

