Public’s help requested in identifying Dollar General robbery suspect in Meriden

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office released these photos of the man they say robbed the Meriden...
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office released these photos of the man they say robbed the Meriden Dollar General on Aug. 24, 2021(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected in a recent robbery of a Meriden business.

The sheriff’s office late Wednesday morning released two photos of the person who is a suspect in holdup.

The robbery occurred around 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the store, 7424 Palmberg Road in Meriden.

Two other Dollar General stores have been robbed in the past month in Topeka.

The most recent robbery occurred Sunday night at the Dollar General at 2620 N.E. Sardou.

The other robbery of a Dollar General store took place on Aug. 8 at 1920 S.W. 10th Ave.

No arrests have been reported in any of the cases.

Anyone with information about the individual in the pictures of the suspect in the Meriden robbery or with details about the robbery itself may call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351,

Information on any of the robberies of the Dollar General stores in Meriden and Topeka may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

