Overland Park police officer, 23, dies of COVID-19

Freddie Castro
Freddie Castro(Lacy, John | Overland Park Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 23-year-old Overland Park police officer, Freddie Castro, died Tuesday after being hospitalized last week due to COVID-19.

The Overland Park Police Department reported Castro’s hospitalization on its Facebook page on Aug. 27. In announcing Castro’s death on social media, Police Chief Frank Donchez wrote that Castro was “young, enthusiastic and so proud to be a police officer. He left a lasting impact on our department and we will miss him.”

Castro had been with the department since March 2019.

A note from Chief Frank Donchez: It is with a heavy heart that I share that Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro...

Posted by Overland Park Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

