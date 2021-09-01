Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of active COVID clusters in the state’s K-thru-12 schools tripled over the past week, according to a weekly update from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

Information posted Wednesday shows a total of 172 active clusters in Kansas, up from 151 last week. Among them, 25 are in daycares and account for 136 cases; 21 are in K-thru-12 schools, with 114 cases. KDHE reported seven active school clusters last week.

Only two of the school are identified. KDHE only publicly names places considered exposure locations, which means they’ve had five or more cases in the previous 14 days. The two school considered exposure locations are Mount Olive Lutheran School in Overland Park, and USD 405 Central Elementary in Lyons.

Exposure locations in Topeka include Brighton Place West retirement home, Kansas Neurological Institute, and the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex.

In all, KDHE shows 4,195 new COVID cases since Monday.

