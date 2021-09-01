Northeast Kansas round-up: NFL teams cut rosters to 53

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NFL players with Northeast Kansas ties have learned where they stand as teams across the league narrow their rosters to 53 players.

Kyle Hinton, LG, Washburn/Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived Washburn alum Kyle Hinton. The four-time All-MIAA selection will now wait to find out if the Vikings will bring him on their 16-player practice squad (formations begin Wednesday). Hinton spent the majority of his rookie 2020 campaign on the practice squad, before being called up to the 53-man active roster for Minnesota’s regular season finale.

Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State/Cincinnati Bengals

K-State alum Wyatt Hubert had a tough blow to kick off his NFL career after tearing his pectoral muscle in July. The Bengals placed Hubert on the reserve/non-football injury list. While he’s eligible to return after six weeks, the Shawnee Heights High School graduate is expected to miss his rookie campaign entirely per multiple reports.

Teven Jenkins, OL, Topeka High & Oklahoma State/Chicago Bears

Topeka High graduate and second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins has earned a spot on the Chicago Bears’ initial 53-man roster — though it’s likely short-lived, for now. Jenkins underwent back surgery Aug. 18 and is expected to be placed on the injured reserve soon. By initially putting him on the 53-man roster, Jenkins is eligible to return this season if he recovers in time.

Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State/Kansas City Chiefs

To no surprise, Chiefs wide receiver and former Wildcat Byron Pringle is among five WRs on the Chiefs initial 53-man roster. Pringle hauled in 13 catches for 160 yards last season including one touchdown. The fourth-year WR enters his fourth season in Kansas City. He originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Dalton Schoen, WR, Kansas State/Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have waived former Wildcat wide receiver Dalton Schoen. The 2019 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection from Overland Park, Kan. signed with the Chiefs in Feb. 2021, but did not make his way onto the 53-man roster. Prior to his stint in KC, Schoen joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, but was released that September before the season.

Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas/Cincinnati Bengals

Former Jayhawk Pooka Williams, Jr. has been waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Bengals hope to bring the New Orleans-native on their practice squad should he clear waivers.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.