Advertisement

Marysville man behind bars for drugs following calls to police of suspicious porch-sitters

John Ray Crow
John Ray Crow(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After receiving calls of suspicious porch-sitters, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marysville man on Wednesday afternoon for possession of drugs.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says John Ray Crow, 37, of Marysville is behind bars after a report of suspicious subjects north of Holton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received reports of two suspicious subjects in a black Equinox who were reported to have been sitting on a porch in an area of Q Rd. just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Later, the Sheriff’s Office said a Holton Police Officer found the pair at the Holton Comunity Hospital. The male subject, Crow, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
(File/KVOE)
Emporia man killed when car hits horse on highway south of Olpe
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle

Latest News

FILE
Rep. LaTurner works to bring Americans home from Afghanistan following evacuation
Number of active clusters in Kansas K-thru-12 schools triples
McClure Elementary School divides students into "houses" to promote a school community.
Elementary school uses Harry Potter-inspired approach to build school community
Washburn University invited Topeka vendors to campus for Market Daze.
Washburn University introduces students to their new community