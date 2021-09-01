Marysville man behind bars for drugs following calls to police of suspicious porch-sitters

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After receiving calls of suspicious porch-sitters, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marysville man on Wednesday afternoon for possession of drugs.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says John Ray Crow, 37, of Marysville is behind bars after a report of suspicious subjects north of Holton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received reports of two suspicious subjects in a black Equinox who were reported to have been sitting on a porch in an area of Q Rd. just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Later, the Sheriff’s Office said a Holton Police Officer found the pair at the Holton Comunity Hospital. The male subject, Crow, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

