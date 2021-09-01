Manhattan ‘Resettlement Team’ preparing to accommodate Afghan refugees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Afghan refugees could be looking to settle in the Manhattan area. A newly formed team of community leaders aims to be ready to assist their relocation.

Manhattan City Commissioner, Aaron Estabrook, has helped Afghan refugees transition to Kansas-life in the past.

As evacuation efforts unfolded in recent weeks, he learned about seventy more would be making their way to the little apple.

“I knew how difficult the process is to resettle for the eight folks that I helped when they came,” said Estabrook. A number that is seventy or higher is a big challenge and a strain on the system.”

He knew the job was too big for him alone, so he reached out for help.

“Over thirty some people, all local leaders, within the last few days have indicated that they want to be a part of this in some capacity and that includes over twenty organizations.”

Tuesday, the team held a private meeting to begin discussing how they can prepare for the refugees’ arrival.

“Really the most important thing is time, donations, and volunteers to help people fill out forms, or help people get into various schools. We’re talking about a lot of people arriving with no education and no English and just what’s on their back. Put yourself in those shoes and ask what would it take to be successful in Manhattan, Kansas.”

Estabrook says Manhattan offers many opportunities to people looking for a fresh start.

“I mean they might be driving buses or doing Uber or working in custodial or working at the university as a professor so there is a lot that this community offers and then when people put in the work, they get to see the results of that it’s just a microcosm of the American dream.”

It’s not known when the families might arrive in Manhattan, most evacuees will go first to U.S. military bases for screening and paperwork.

Aaron Estabrook says anyone who would like to help or donate can email the Manhattan city website.

