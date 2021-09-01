Lecompton woman pronounced dead following Lawrence train accident

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lecompton woman was pronounced dead after a train hit her in Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a woman being hit by a train at 7th and Maple St.

With the help of railroad employees and paramedics, officers said they were able to find the female victim, identified as Cassandra Rose Anderson, 23, of Lecompton. Paramedics attempted to save Rose, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to LKPD, the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

