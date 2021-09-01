Advertisement

Lecompton woman pronounced dead following Lawrence train accident

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lecompton woman was pronounced dead after a train hit her in Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a woman being hit by a train at 7th and Maple St.

With the help of railroad employees and paramedics, officers said they were able to find the female victim, identified as Cassandra Rose Anderson, 23, of Lecompton. Paramedics attempted to save Rose, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to LKPD, the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle
Deputies with the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office find guns and drugs during a search warrant...
Two arrested after guns, drugs found in Horton home

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly gives COVID-19 update from Wichita hospital
Jimmy John's Delivery Driver Robbery
Jimmy John's Delivery Driver Robbery
(KHP) The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening...
Central Kansas semi rollover injures driver
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office released these photos of the man they say robbed the Meriden...
Public’s help requested in identifying Dollar General robbery suspect in Meriden