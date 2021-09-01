Advertisement

KPZ PREVIEW: Washburn Rural fields elite linebacker unit

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural is excited to get their year started after finishing under .500 a season ago.

Whoever wins their starting quarterback spot will have an electric talent in receiver Robby Bolin. He caught 8 touchdowns in 2020 and averaged over 30 yards per reception.

But, the real strength of this team comes in their linebacker unit. Ty Weber returns after putting up 116 tackles as a sophomore. Not too far behind, Connor Conklin logged 89 tackles.

The whole group should steady this defense.

“I mean, it’s a great group,” Ty Weber, Washburn Rural junior linebacker, said. “I can’t say enough about the preparation these guys are putting in. They’re playing hard and it’s really fun to be out there and play with them. Because I can count on them whenever.”

“They’ve played a lot of football,” Steve Buhler, Washburn Rural head football coach, said. “All of them have been starting for the last two or three years and it’s really good again from just the leadership standpoint. They’re putting people in the right positions. And, when you have that kind of leadership it’s going to help out.”

“I mean, it’s great. We get stops on defense all the time,” Robby Bolin, Washburn Rural senior receiver, said. “That helps put our offense on the field. It helps us put up more points. Having a good defense is really good.”

Washburn Rural opens up the season against Topeka West.

