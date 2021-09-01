KPZ PREVIEW: Tylan Alejos steps up for Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High had some growing pains last season while replacing star players like Ky Thomas. In the 2021 season, there’s still some more shuffling.

Peyton Wheat will start at quarterback after transferring from Free State.

Last years starting quarterback BJ Canady stands now at 6′6″ and will show off his athleticism at tight end and defensive end.

Talented running back Tylan Alejos returns in the backfield. He’s ready to carry the load and step up on offense.

”Well, it is expectation to go out there and compete every day, just get better everyday is my goal,” Tylan Alejos, Topeka High senior running back, said. “Not really think about end of the year goals. I’m just thinking about getting better everyday with my team. Being the best teammate I can be.”

“It feels great to be blocking for one of the best running backs in the state,” Jacob Jackson, Topeka High senior lineman, said. “We just got to do a little bit and he does the rest.”

“Tylan’s a pretty good little running back that we have coming back,” Carlos Kelly, Topeka High head football coach, said. “He has three years of experience. Last year stepping in a role in the big shoes he had to fill. You know, Ky Thomas. And Tylan’s doing his darndest to fill those shoes.”

Topeka High will start their season against Junction City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.