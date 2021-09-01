Advertisement

KPZ PREVIEW: Tylan Alejos steps up for Topeka High

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High had some growing pains last season while replacing star players like Ky Thomas. In the 2021 season, there’s still some more shuffling.

Peyton Wheat will start at quarterback after transferring from Free State.

Last years starting quarterback BJ Canady stands now at 6′6″ and will show off his athleticism at tight end and defensive end.

Talented running back Tylan Alejos returns in the backfield. He’s ready to carry the load and step up on offense.

”Well, it is expectation to go out there and compete every day, just get better everyday is my goal,” Tylan Alejos, Topeka High senior running back, said. “Not really think about end of the year goals. I’m just thinking about getting better everyday with my team. Being the best teammate I can be.”

“It feels great to be blocking for one of the best running backs in the state,” Jacob Jackson, Topeka High senior lineman, said. “We just got to do a little bit and he does the rest.”

“Tylan’s a pretty good little running back that we have coming back,” Carlos Kelly, Topeka High head football coach, said. “He has three years of experience. Last year stepping in a role in the big shoes he had to fill. You know, Ky Thomas. And Tylan’s doing his darndest to fill those shoes.”

Topeka High will start their season against Junction City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Michael Ross
Man booked for attempted murder in Lake Shawnee-area shooting
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620...
Dollar General store robbed late Sunday in Topeka
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle

Latest News

Washburn Rural hit the practice field August 30, 2021. They prepare to face Topeka West in the...
KPZ PREVIEW: Washburn Rural fields elite linebacker unit
Rock Creek’s Sieben named ABCA/ATEC National Coach of the Year
Rock Creek’s Sieben named ABCA/ATEC National Coach of the Year
KPZ PREVIEW: Wamego looks to build on playoff run in 2020
KPZ PREVIEW: Wamego looks to build on playoff run in 2020
Hayden will field a dominant offensive line, spearheaded by talented junior guard Joe Otting....
KPZ PREVIEW: Hayden High to dominate in the trenches