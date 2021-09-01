KDHE pushing Kansans to get flu shot at the start of reporting season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is encouraging Kansans to get their flu shot at the onset of flu reporting season.

KDHE spokesman Matt Lara said the agency is expecting to see the presence of the flu back to pre-pandemic levels.

State data shows that during the 2019-2020 flu season there were six deaths where the flu was either a primary or contributing factor.

That is down from 141 deaths in the 2018-2019 season.

Lara cited COVID-19 mitigation efforts like mask-wearing and social distancing as a factor for the low flu transmission.

He cited a lack of safety efforts as a potential reason for the spread of the flu this year.

“There is no good predictive data at this point, but it is likely that we will see flu return the levels from pre-pandemic years, particularly in groups and areas of the state where active mitigation is less common,” he said in a statement.

With the existence of COVID vaccines, Lara said it is still important to get a flu shot regardless of COVID vaccination status because the COVID vaccine does not protect against the flu.

He added that because symptoms of the flu and COVID look similar, it is important to have both vaccines to be protected from both viruses.

