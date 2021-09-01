Advertisement

Kansas deploys 280 National Guard members to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near...
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near Manchac, Houma, Lockport and Fourchon areas.(Source: Louisiana State Police via CNN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has deployed 280 members of the Kansas National Guard to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana.

“We have a responsibility to help our fellow Americans during their times of need. We stand ready to provide relief for impacted families,” she said in a tweet.

The Guardsmen are deploying as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations. They will be taking engineering equipment such as skid steers, dump trucks, chain saws, and excavators. They will also be taking other equipment which includes generators, light-medium tactical vehicles, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, and palletized load system trucks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle
Deputies with the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office find guns and drugs during a search warrant...
Two arrested after guns, drugs found in Horton home

Latest News

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office released these photos of the man they say robbed the Meriden...
Public’s help requested in identifying Dollar General robbery suspect in Meriden
"Big Boy” number 4014 was in use in 1941 to assist WWII efforts
“Big Boy” locomotive to make return trip through Northeast Kansas
(File)
Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin
Freddie Castro
Overland Park police officer, 23, dies of COVID-19