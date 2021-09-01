Kansas deploys 280 National Guard members to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has deployed 280 members of the Kansas National Guard to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana.

“We have a responsibility to help our fellow Americans during their times of need. We stand ready to provide relief for impacted families,” she said in a tweet.

Today, I deployed 280 members of the Kansas National Guard to provide support in and around areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We have a responsibility to help our fellow Americans during their times of need. We stand ready to provide relief for impacted families. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 1, 2021

The Guardsmen are deploying as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations. They will be taking engineering equipment such as skid steers, dump trucks, chain saws, and excavators. They will also be taking other equipment which includes generators, light-medium tactical vehicles, high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, and palletized load system trucks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.