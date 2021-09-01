Jimmy John’s delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating the Tuesday night robbery of a Jimmy John’s delivery driver just southwest of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka.

The robbery was reported around 8:15 p.m. at S.W. 21st and High streets.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the victim reported that after he stopped his vehicle, he was approached by an unknown man on foot.

The victim told officers the man displayed a handgun, stole items and an undisclosed amount of money.

The assailant then fled the area southbound on foot, Spiker said.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may email telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

