Gas prices starting to rise again in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just when gas prices were starting to go down, they’re heading back up again in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas nationwide on Wednesday morning was $3.17, up 2 cents from Monday.

In Kansas, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Wednesday morning was $2.91 per gallon, up 3 cents from Monday.

The hike in prices comes after AAA announced on Monday that the national price for a gallon of unleaded had decreased by 2 cents as of Sunday to $3.14 per gallon, the cheapest price since early July.

However, AAA said, motorists could see “temporary spikes” in the cost of gasoline because at least four refineries were shut down ahead of the storm.

AAA said nine oil refineries were in Hurricane Ida’s path.

AAA said the hurricane, which left more than a million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power, was expected to take about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline.

Earlier this week, AAA officials said it could take refineries three-plus weeks to return to normal operations following a category 4 storm like Hurricane Ida.

Meanwhile, AAA officials said, offshore production is more likely to resume this week.

According to GasBuddy.com, the price for a gallon of unleaded fuel ranged from $2.76 to $2.99 a gallon on Wednesday morning in Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.