Ft. Riley Fall Apple Day Festival returns in-person in 2021 to DoD ID cardholders

FILE
FILE(Fort Riley)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that hold a Department of Defense ID card will be allowed to attend the 2021 Fall Apple Day Festival with required registration.

After hosting a virtual Fall Apple Day Festival in 2020, Fort Riley says it will host an in-person festival on Sept. 25, 2021.

Due to the need for increased COVID-19 safety precautions, the military base said attendance will be limited to Department of Defense ID cardholders and masks will be required for anyone above the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. Exhibits, food vendors and interactive displays will be spread out on post to accommodate social distancing.

According to Ft. Riley, there will be two sessions of Apple Day activities from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. All attendees are required to register ahead of the event and pick up a wristband to be admitted to the festival grounds on Historic Main Post.

Ft. Riley said anyone may order an apple pie from the Historical and Archaeological Society of Ft. Riley, whether they attend the festival or not. Apple Pies are made according to Libby Custer’s secret recipe and can be ordered online through Sept. 10. Pre-ordered pies are required to be picked up on Sept. 24.

The military base said activities at Fall Apple Day Festival will include historical reenactors, demonstrations by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, weapons firing, static equipment displays and food vendors including apple pie by the slice.

To order an apple pie online, click HERE.

To register for Fall Apple Day Festival 2021, click HERE.

Ft. Riley holds virtual Fall Apple Day

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

