Fatal crash reported early Wednesday south of Olpe

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a fatal crash early Wednesday in Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at the intersection of K-99 highway and Road 20. The location was about four miles south of Olpe.

KVOE reports at least one person was killed in the crash.

Traffic was being restricted in the area as the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Emporia Fire Department-Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

