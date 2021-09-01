Advertisement

Envista partners with Lawrence Habitat for September Cares Challenge

By Bryan Grabauskas
Sep. 1, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is heading back to Lawrence for this month’s Envista Cares Challenge!

The September challenge will highlight the work of Lawrence Habitat for Humanity with a month-long campaign of radio and print ads, as well as donation matching up to $2,500.

Lawrence Habitat helps people find and build affordable homes, makes home repairs, and runs the ReStore. Executive Director Erika Zimmerman says they’re excited to do more marketing than they typically get to.

“Oftentimes marketing is on the list that gets cut, so it’s really exciting that this partnership is going to give us opportunities to market Lawrence Habitat and the ReStore, and all of the amazing opportunities we provide for the community,” she said.

You can donate at EnvistaCares.com or LawrenceHabitat.org.

