Elementary school uses Harry Potter-inspired approach to build school community

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s McClure Elementary School is taking a page from Harry Potter to help students get to know each other.

The school held a “house sorting” Wednesday on their playground.

Third, fourth, and new fifth graders went a scavenger hunt to find an egg. Inside the egg, they learned what house they’d join for their time at the school.

McClure’s principal Chelsea Artzer says the houses help build their school community, by helping kids get to know students in other grades. In addition, each house organizers a week-long community service project during the year.

McClure has used the house sorting concept for several years. Artzer says several teachers brought back the idea from a conference they attended.

