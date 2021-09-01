Advertisement

Eight remaining Big 12 schools sticking together, Bowlsby says

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, center, speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, center, speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WIBW) - After two days of meeting with Big 12 athletic directors, commissioner Bob Bowlsby reiterated the league’s eight remaining schools plan to stick together.

This echoes the Big 12′s sentiments since the conference shake-up started after Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025.

Bowlsby adds the group will continue working to look at options that “best position the long-term strength of the Conference:

“The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.”

