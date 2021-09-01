Effingham boy, 17, arrested on sex crime counts in Atchison County

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 17-year-old Effingham boy was arrested over the weekend in connection with sex crimes in Atchison County, according to KAIR Radio.

The boy was arrested in connection with three counts of criminal sodomy, the radio station reports.

A news release from Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said the boy is accused in three incidents in which a 14-year-old boy was the victim.

Laurie said the two teens knew each other when the alleged crimes occurred in June and July, according to KAIR.

The 17-year-old boy was released to juvenile intake following his arrest, KAIR said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.