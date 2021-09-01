Advertisement

Crime Stoppers presented over $7,300 from Envista Cares Challenge

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As they welcome a new partner for September, Envista Credit Union presented the check for last month’s Envista Cares Challenge.

They rallied the community for Shawnee County Crime Stoppers all month, raising $7,315 by the end. Crime Stoppers says that goes a long way toward keeping the community safe.

“That allows us to pay three rewards of $2,000, the full amount we can give out, to tipsters who give rewards that lead to breaks in homicide cases,” Crime Stoppers Board President Angel Romero said. “Cases we know are so crucial to solve in the community, we can pay that full $2,000 out multiple times thanks to the money that was raised here today.”

Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information leading to crime solving and prevention.

