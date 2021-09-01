Central Kansas semi rollover injures driver

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital Wednesday after rolling their big rig in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on K-14 in the northern portion of the county.

KHP says the driver did not sustain life-threatening injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not say what the semi was hauling, but it appeared to be a load of corn.

The accident remains under investigation.

I-70 runs along Lincoln County’s southern border and is located north of Ellsworth.

