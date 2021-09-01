Advertisement

Central Kansas semi rollover injures driver

(KHP) The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening...
(KHP) The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after this accident on K-14 in Lincoln Co. on Wednesday.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital Wednesday after rolling their big rig in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on K-14 in the northern portion of the county.

KHP says the driver did not sustain life-threatening injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not say what the semi was hauling, but it appeared to be a load of corn.

The accident remains under investigation.

I-70 runs along Lincoln County’s southern border and is located north of Ellsworth.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Taliban special force fighters gather inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport...
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Marvin Nix, 40, of Sabetha, was being held on a $1 million bond in the Nemaha County Jail in...
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
Missing Randolph boy found overnight
Crews respond to vehicle off highway in west Topeka
Motorist credited with helping save the life of woman in crashed vehicle
Deputies with the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office find guns and drugs during a search warrant...
Two arrested after guns, drugs found in Horton home

Latest News

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office released these photos of the man they say robbed the Meriden...
Public’s help requested in identifying Dollar General robbery suspect in Meriden
"Big Boy” number 4014 was in use in 1941 to assist WWII efforts
“Big Boy” locomotive to make return trip through Northeast Kansas
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near...
Kansas deploys 280 National Guard members to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida
(File)
Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin