Calls to poison control and ER visits increase as Kansans self-treat COVID with Ivermectin

(File)
(File)(ktvf)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment is urging Kansans not to take Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

KDHE says there has been a rise in reports to poison control centers, and visits to hospital emergency rooms as people are self-medicating with the drug.

KDHE says while Ivermectin can be found at livestock supply centers and is used as an anti-parasite medication for animals.

“Kansans should avoid taking medications that are intended for animals and should only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “These highly concentrated doses can cause severe illness and even death in humans. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19.”

Ivermectin may also be prescribed by doctors to treat skin conditions such as rosacea, head lice or some parasitic worms.

According to KDHE, ivermectin overdose symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms can also include decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and even death.

Officials say Ivermectin can also have adverse effects with other drugs, causing central nervous system depression.

The KDHE says the safest way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

