“Big Boy” locomotive to make return trip through Northeast Kansas

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you missed Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 as it rolled east through Northeast Kansas, you’ll have a chance to catch the iconic locomotive as it heads west.

Union Pacific posted stops for Thursday, September 2nd on their website, they are:

Station/CityAddressArrivalDeparture
Union Station, Kansas City, MOWed. Evening8 a.m.
Lawrence, KS402 N. 2nd St.10:15 a.m.10:35 a.m.
Great Overland Station, Topeka, KS701 N. Kansas Ave.11:45 a.m.12:30 p.m.
Manhattan, KSS. Manhattan Ave. Crossing2:30 p.m.2:50 p.m.
Abilene, KS201 NW 2nd St4:30 p.m.5:00 p.m.
Salina, Kan.400 N. 13th6:00 p.m.Fri. Morning

The locomotive is expected to return to UP’s Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Tuesday, September 7th.

Track Big Boy’s location here.

“Big Boy” steamed through Northeast Kansas as part of a 10-state tour in early August.

