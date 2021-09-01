Advertisement

35,000 pounds of food to be distributed at KNI

By Tori Whalen and Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters’ monthly food distribution is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Kansas Neurological Institute with 35,000 pounds of food to be given away.

Distribution will kick off at 9:30 a.m. just south of 21st and Randolph St. Signs will be outside to direct patrons to the entrance.

Volunteers are needed for the event and any volunteers can take home food, if asked. If anyone chooses to volunteer, they should arrive at 8:30 a.m. by the entrance.

