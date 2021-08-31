Advertisement

Two arrested after guns, drugs found in Horton home

Deputies with the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office find guns and drugs during a search warrant...
Deputies with the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office find guns and drugs during a search warrant executed in Horton on Monday, Aug. 30.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a narcotics search warrant which found guns and drugs inside a Horton home.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Aug. 30, around 10 p.m., deputies on its Drug Task Force were granted a search warrant for 200 E. 8th St. Apt. 2 in Horton for suspicion of probable drug activity.

During the execution of the warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said Tyler Allen, 26, and Cinnamon Smith, 28, both of Horton, were arrested. Two guns and cash were found and collected as evidence, as well as illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Allen was arrested for distribution of marijuana between 25 and 450 grams, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Smith was arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Horton Police Department and Sac and Fox Police Department assisted in the arrests.

