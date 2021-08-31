Tuesday forecast: AM storms, dry this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several rounds of storms are in the forecast this week with the first one moving through early this morning and another round developing late tonight.

Depending how widespread the rain is and how long any rain/clouds linger will depend on how hot it gets the next couple days. There may be a wide range in highs from mid 80s near the Missouri border to mid 90s out toward central Kansas not only the next couple days but potentially through the holiday weekend with a frontal boundary nearby.

Most spots will likely remain dry with these first couple rounds of rain with the highest chance for more widespread rain in the Friday to Friday night time period. With this still being a couple days out this could change so keep checking back daily for updates.

Today: Showers/storms before 10am mainly in extreme northeast Kansas. The farther south and west you are it’ll likely remain dry and mostly sunny. It’s worth noting there remains some models that indicate storms last longer than 10am so keeping an eye on the radar trends will be key today. Highs for most areas will be in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms mainly after 3am. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. WInds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: As of now think most of the storms will dissipate after sunrise so keeping it dry for most of the day but this will need to be monitored how long any storms last into the daytime hours. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday may end up being the only day of the week with the lowest probability of rain for all of northeast Kansas with the rain chance returning as early as Thursday night and continuing through Saturday morning. Uncertainty exists on the exact time frame when the highest chance for rain will be and when the heaviest rain will occur.

As of now the holiday weekend is trending dry other than a few lingering showers/storms early Saturday morning. There are indications of a chance of rain in extreme northeast Kansas Monday afternoon however will keep it dry for now. Just like yesterday there remains differences in the models are just how hot it will be so don’t be surprised by changes to the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

Taking Action:

Most spots will remain dry today however the farther northeast you are the higher chance for rain this morning where flooding is possible. Stay aware and if you have any flooded roadways, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

With another round of storms developing tonight uncertainty exists on how long any storms linger into Wednesday morning so be mindful of that if you have outdoor plans.

While still uncertain on details it’s looking more likely that at some point on Friday into Friday night there will be showers/storms before dry conditions settle in for most of the holiday weekend.



Hail/wind threat with storms this morning then again after midnight through sunrise Wednesday (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

