Topeka Mayor details latest COVID-related health challenge at monthly news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla revealed at her monthly news conference Tuesday she was recently back in the hospital with sepsis -- a severe reaction to infection.

It comes after the mayor had a pacemaker put in earlier this month to address COVID-related heart damage.

“You don’t want this you don’t want your kids to get this,” she told reporters.

“I don’t want that for you; my passion isn’t coming from a place like ‘Hey everything is fine I’m just concerned because of something I heard in the media’ I’m speaking from personal experience.”

The mayor contracted COVID in January, which led to surgery in spring to have her gallbladder removed.

She said the community now has an advantage with a vaccine that could help others avoid such complications.

“What is different now from when we started this journey is the fact that now we have a vaccine,” she said.

“I’ll tell you the vaccine will knock you on your butt for the first two days but you won’t end up in a hospital.”

She said those choosing not to get vaccinated have a responsibility.

“I think it’s time for us to say, ‘Hey, you don’t want to get the vaccine? That’s fine but wear a mask,’ wear a mask and social isolate and wash your hands,” she said.

“If you’re concerned about the vaccine I can bet Facebook is not going to give you the answers on what is right and what is wrong about it.”

De la Isla said the community must act to avoid another peak like we saw last winter.

“You don’t want to be in the same hospital bed I was in completely alone without anyone to comfort you,” she warned.

“You don’t want parts of you added out or put in because of this virus, you don’t want your friend’s business to not be able to operate because of this virus, you don’t want your hospitals to get overloaded.”

The city also added an additional $400,000 in the COVID basic needs program to help with mortgage assistance for those affected by the pandemic.

Click here for details on how to apply.

