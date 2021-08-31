Topeka City Manager making progress on search for new police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Brent Trout said Tuesday he’s ready to move ahead in the process of hiring a new police chief.

At his monthly news conference with Mayor Michelle De La Isla, he said the Police and Community Committee is making progress and discussed a lot of topics that previously were not addressed.

He thinks it’ll make a difference in how law enforcement and residents interact with one another.

“It’s helping to make the discussion better on people understanding what our city does and how we handle various things, such as the training of our officers, field training and then how we handle discipline when it comes to our officers.”

Trout said he’ll start taking applications for a new police chief next month.

