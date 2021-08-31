Shawnee Co. pups to beat summer heat with Dog Swim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pups in Shawnee County are invited to beat the summer heat with Dog Swim on Tuesday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says the ever-popular Dog Swim has been set for Sept. 7 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center. All dogs are required to be vaccinated and under the control of their owners. Entrance fees will cost $5 per dog.

According to SCP+R, the Dog Swim is popular with dog owners, some of whom bring toys for larger dogs in deeper waters to play with while smaller dogs remain in the shallow area. The event is a sight to see with the large variety of dogs and how they interact with their owners and other dogs.

Part of the proceeds from Dog Swim will benefit the Second Chance Animal Refuge Society.

