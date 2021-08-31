Shawnee Co. Emergency Management discuss “Kansas Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly says that after disaster strikes it can seem like an eternity before help arrives.

She says that’s why it is important for all Kansans to be prepared.

Kansas is no stranger to natural disasters.

“We do have floods, thunderstorms, lightning, wind storms, blizzards, ice storms, all those things and what those cause when we do have them can range anywhere from long term black outs, loss of power, any other kind of recourse such as water so we have to prepare for those things,” said Shawnee County Emergency Manager, Dusty Nichols.

That’s why agencies across the state are reminding you to be prepared for anything.

“We want people to take a look around their house and get ready for disasters so we want people to take the time now while its calm to make a plan including a communication plan know how to get in touch with your family if something should go wrong or if you get separated.”

Shawnee County Emergency Manager, Dusty Nichols says it’s not just the big emergencies you need to worry about.

“It could be something preparing for something as simple as a flat tire but of course in our area we have to worry about thunderstorms, power outages, flooding the number one cause of death as far as natural disaster in the united states those are the kinds of things we need you to get educated on and not just get educated on what can happen but how you can prepare for those things.”

He suggests putting together different kits for different emergencies.

“Build a kit to match whatever season, we’re in so of course vehicles, you can put a winter kit in that or in your house if the power goes out, so build a kit and you can look at low cost options from the dollar stores or something that’ll fill those needs.”

