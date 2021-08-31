Sen. Marshall urges VA to provide veteran outreach to prevent suicides as Afghanistan withdrawal concludes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has urged the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide veteran outreach to prevent suicides as the Afghanistan withdrawal comes to a conclusion.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined a group of over 30 senators to send a bipartisan letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs to urge leaders to quickly provide outreach to veterans of the War on Terrorism regarding available mental health services and resources. The call for action comes as reports find calls to veterans’ suicide hotlines spike as the Taliban claims Kabul. The Senators’ letter highlights the brave men and women that have served in Afghanistan.

“We write in light of the recent events in Afghanistan to encourage the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to quickly develop a comprehensive outreach plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and services,” wrote the Senators. “More than two million veterans served during the Global War on Terrorism, including more than 800,000 in Afghanistan, and these service members deserve and earned the support that they need. We appreciate the VA’s commitment to providing mental health services to all veterans and ask, in light of the current situation, that the Department accelerate its efforts to provide resources – to veterans of these recent conflicts.”

In the letter, Sen. Marshall noted that veterans between 18 and 34 have the highest suicide rate among former service members and that many do not use the Veterans Health Administration services, which provides many resources geared to prevent suicide among service members.

“For this reason, we ask that the VA develop a comprehensive outreach plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and services. This plan must proactively contact veterans in the coming months through means including, but not be limited to: digital correspondence, social media, phone calls, and text messages,” the Senators continued. “Furthermore, VA’s outreach should consist of detailed information on clinical mental health services and community-based support systems, such as Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and VA Vet Centers. For example, the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America is just one of many VSOs that helps connect veterans to services critical to mental health and overall well-being.”

Co-signers of the letter include Sens. Hassan (D-NH), Ernst (R-IA), Cassidy (R-LA), Warnock (D-GA), Baldwin (D-WI), Bennet (D-CO), Braun (R-IN), Cantwell (D-WA), Capito (R-WV), Casey (D-PA), Collins (R-ME), Cortez Masto (D-NV), Crapo (R-ID), Daines (R-MT), Durbin (D-IL), Grassley (R-IA), Hickenlooper (D-CO), Hoeven (R-ND), Kaine (D-VA), Kelly (D-AZ), Klobuchar (D-MN), Leahy (D-VT), Peters (D-MI), Portman (R-OH), Reed (D-RI), Risch (R-ID), Rosen (D-NV), Schatz (D-HI), Shaheen (D-NH), Smith (D-MN), Thune (R-SD), Van Hollen (D-MD), Warner (D-VA), and Wyden (D-OR).

Earlier in August, Kansas’ other U.S. Senator, Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) called on the VA to put in place a plan to support veterans as the situation in Afghanistan unfolds.

