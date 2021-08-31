Sen. Marshall claims evidence suggests China knew of lab leak months before U.S. COVID cases documented

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall claims that evidence suggests China knew of a lab leak in Wuhan four months before the first COVID-19 cases were documented in the U.S.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he released a video to walk through a 3D timeline of the origins of COVID-19. The video comes after an unclassified summary of President Joe Biden’s 90-day COVID-19 origin investigation came to an inconclusive result.

Sen. Marshall said he had led the fight in the Senate to get to the bottoms of the origins of the virus. Recently, he partnered with sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to host the first joint bipartisan Senate briefing regarding the origins of COVID-19 after the passage of their bipartisan resolution that calls for a transparent investigation into the outbreak of the virus.

According to Sen. Marshall, the resolution also demands a full, transparent investigation to include the U.S. and its allies and partners if China continues to cover up and obfuscate the origins of the virus.

“There are many reasons why we need to get to the bottom of this virus’ origin. As a physician, I think we always need to know what, where, how, and perhaps why whenever any infectious disease outbreak occurs,” said Sen. Marshall. “Unfortunately, only complete access to all the data and samples – these witnesses, if they still exist – will determine the truth. That’s why I am working across the aisle and around the world to encourage world leaders to demand full access to all relative records, samples, and key personnel. If bad actors continue to obfuscate and prevent this investigation from happening, we can’t take no for an answer.”

In June, Sen. Marshall said he wrote to the Department of Health and Human Services to demand answers on possible COVID-19 infections of U.S. troops who participated in the 2019 World Military Games that took place in Wuhan from Oct. 18 - 28, 2019. After the games were over, he said athletes from various countries that participated reported symptoms in troops similar to those associated with COVID-19.

In January of 2020, Sen. Marshall said he was the first member of Congress to warn of the spread of COVID-19. Later, he served as a volunteer to treat patients in Wyandotte and Seward counties.

