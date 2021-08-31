Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man was being held in the Nemaha County Jail on a $1 million bond after his arrest this past week in connection with child sex crimes, according to KMZA Radio.

Marvin Nix, 40, was arrested Thursday on a Nemaha County warrant in connection with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, KMZA said.

The alleged offenses involve a child younger than 14, KMZA reports.

Nix on Monday remained in the Nemaha County Jail in Seneca, the radio station said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

