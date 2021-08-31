Rep. LaTurner works to award Congressional Medal of Honor to last heroes to die in Afghanistan conflict

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rep. Jake LaTurner is working to posthumously award the Congressional Medal of Honor to the last heroes America lost in Afghanistan in the two-decade-old war.

Congressman Jake LaTurner (K-02) says on Tuesday he co-sponsored legislation introduced by Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-Mi.) to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan during the bombing by ISIS-K outside of the Kabul airport during evacuations.

“Our hearts are heavy following the disgraceful terrorist bombing in Kabul. These thirteen American heroes gave their lives evacuating Americans and our allies out of Afghanistan. We will always honor their service and sacrifice on behalf of our great nation,” said Congressman LaTurner. “I want to thank Congresswoman McClain for introducing this important piece of legislation. Suzanne and I are praying for the family and friends of these fallen heroes. God Bless our Armed Forces and our Gold Star Families.”

The attack outside the airport killed 11 marines, 1 Navy sailor and 1 Army soldier, as well as over 100 Afghans attempting to evacuate. The attack also wounded 18 other service members and hundreds of more Afghans.

“These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan,” said Congresswoman McClain. “My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our service members. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

According to Rep. LaTurner, the legislation will award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Richardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

