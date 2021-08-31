Advertisement

RCPD searches for missing high school boy

RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.
RCPD is searching for Patrick, 14, missing from Blue Valley High School.(RPCD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is searching for a missing high school boy from Randolph.

The Riley County Police Department says it is searching for Patrick, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. at Blue Valley High School in Randolph.

According to RCPD, Patrick is 14-years-old, 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

If anyone sees Patrick, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ross
Man booked for attempted murder in Lake Shawnee-area shooting
Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620...
Dollar General store robbed late Sunday in Topeka
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self defense
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
1 out, 1 in: Topeka hospital continues to run at capacity

Latest News

KDHE, Blue Cross Blue Shield Mobile Vaccine Clinic at the Topeka turnpike service area.
Mobile COVID clinics coming to Kansas turnpikes again
Live at Five
Deputies with the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office find guns and drugs during a search warrant...
Two arrested after guns, drugs found in Horton home
FILE - President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the...
Rep. LaTurner works to award Congressional Medal of Honor to last heroes to die in Afghanistan conflict