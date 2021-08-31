RCPD searches for missing high school boy

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is searching for a missing high school boy from Randolph.

The Riley County Police Department says it is searching for Patrick, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. at Blue Valley High School in Randolph.

According to RCPD, Patrick is 14-years-old, 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

If anyone sees Patrick, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or 911 immediately.

