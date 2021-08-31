Advertisement

Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions continue to circulate regarding the fate of contract working dogs that were pictured left on the tarmac at the Kabul airport while troops completed the evacuation in Afghanistan as the Pentagon confirms that no dogs left were under military care.

On Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 13 NEWS received concerning reports that 51 military working dogs had been left on the tarmac as troops left Afghanistan.

American Humane said on Monday that the Department of Defense had left military contract working dogs in cages on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned,” said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin R. Ganzert. “This senseless fate is made all the more tragic, as American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to U.S. soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated on Twitter on Tuesday that there were no military dogs left in Afghanistan, instead, the dogs pictured on the tarmac were from Kabul Small Animal Rescue.

The Department of Defense Spokesman said all military dogs that were in Afghanistan left the country with their handlers.

However, questions regarding contract working dogs not being evacuated continue to circulate. Contract working dogs are trained by private contractors, not the government, for military operations.

The DoD Spokesman said the Kabul Animal Rescue chartered a contract plane to pick up the contract working dogs, but it never arrived. The fate of those dogs is currently unknown.

The Spokesman noted the U.S. Military would never leave its dogs behind saying, “to suggest otherwise is ridiculous.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ross
Man booked for attempted murder in Lake Shawnee-area shooting
Topeka police were searching for a man who late Sunday robbed the Dollar General store at 2620...
Dollar General store robbed late Sunday in Topeka
Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self defense
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
Topeka vet’s van found one day after being stolen with euthanized pet inside
(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Jeff Colyer drops out of Governor’s race, endorses Derek Schmidt

Latest News

Hiawatha school board approves temporary mask mandate at Tuesday morning meeting
Hiawatha school board approves temporary mask mandate at Tuesday morning meeting
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
Sabetha man held on $1 million bond in child sex crime case
Officers credit motorist for helping save life of woman in crash off Topeka highway
FILE
Sen. Marshall urges VA to provide veteran outreach to prevent suicides as Afghanistan withdrawal concludes