Questions remain as Pentagon affirms no military dogs were left in Afghanistan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Questions continue to circulate regarding the fate of contract working dogs that were pictured left on the tarmac at the Kabul airport while troops completed the evacuation in Afghanistan as the Pentagon confirms that no dogs left were under military care.

On Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 13 NEWS received concerning reports that 51 military working dogs had been left on the tarmac as troops left Afghanistan.

American Humane said on Monday that the Department of Defense had left military contract working dogs in cages on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert's full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned,” said American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin R. Ganzert. “This senseless fate is made all the more tragic, as American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to U.S. soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated on Twitter on Tuesday that there were no military dogs left in Afghanistan, instead, the dogs pictured on the tarmac were from Kabul Small Animal Rescue.

To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 31, 2021

The Department of Defense Spokesman said all military dogs that were in Afghanistan left the country with their handlers.

However, questions regarding contract working dogs not being evacuated continue to circulate. Contract working dogs are trained by private contractors, not the government, for military operations.

The DoD Spokesman said the Kabul Animal Rescue chartered a contract plane to pick up the contract working dogs, but it never arrived. The fate of those dogs is currently unknown.

The Spokesman noted the U.S. Military would never leave its dogs behind saying, “to suggest otherwise is ridiculous.”

