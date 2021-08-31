Mobile COVID clinics coming to Kansas turnpikes again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas are hitting the road to get COVID vaccines to people on the road.

They say it’s a great way to reach people struggling to find time to get the shot.

They’ll be at the turnpike’s Topeka, Matfield Green, and Belle Plaine service areas before the Labor Day weekend.

“Trying to catch some people may be out traveling, getting ready to go see family and friends and just try to help them get vaccinated,” said Public Relations Specialist with BCBSKS Rebecca Witte.

They found their niche of people at clinics two weeks ago.

“Truck drivers, you know? Time is money and they’re always on the road. Some of them sleeping in their trucks and finding a Walgreens or CVS in whatever town they’re in that day can be difficult,” said Witte.

Anyone age 12 and older can get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday.

The free clinic is available to both Kansans and out-of-state visitors.

KDHE Deputy Secretary for Public Health Ashley Goss said, “I think probably where people get confused is if they go a to a pharmacy or their doctor’s office, they will be charged an administrative fee to their insurance but it’s not charged to them, and if you don’t have insurance they can’t bill that for you that either, but at our sites, it’s completely free.”

Both said around 50 people got the vaccine last time, but Goss thinks they could get as many as 150 this weekend. Witte said the time change from before, they had split times in the morning and afternoon, which will help reach more to check out what they are doing.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re going if you haven’t been vaccinated we’re more than happy to vaccinate you. Yes we do use WebIZ so we can check the status if you don’t have your card, assuming you were vaccinated here in Kansas,” said Goss. “If you’re traveling through and you can remember your dates that’s very helpful to us as well. So, we’ll do anything that we can to remove the barriers so that you can get the vaccine.”

Goss said they will do more turnpike mobile clinics if they can staff them and if people continue to participate.

The Topeka service area is located at Kansas Turnpike Milepost 188. Matfield Green service area is at Milepost 97 in Cassoday. The Belle Plaine service area is at Milepost 24 in Belle Plaine.

