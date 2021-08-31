Advertisement

MeTV plans tribute to Ed Asner

Ed Asner speaks at the Kansas Hall of Fame induction in 2012.
Ed Asner speaks at the Kansas Hall of Fame induction in 2012.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Fans of the late Ed Asner can catch two hours of his work Sunday afternoon, as part of a tribute on WIBW-TV’s secondary channel, MyTV 13.2.

The Me-TV Network announced it will feature two hours of The Mary Tyler Moor Show as part of its Sept. 5 lineup. The four, back-to-back episodes will air from 1 to 3 p.m. CT. The episodes are: Love Is All Around, Once I Had a Secret Love, Lou Dates Mary, and The Last Show.

Northeast Kansas viewers can find the shows on 13.2 over the air, or Cox Cable Ch. 11.

Ed Asner passed away Sunday. He was 91 years old. The Kansas City native was inducted into the Kansas Hall of Fame in 2012.

