Large tree limb blocking S.W. Polk Street south of S.W. 5th Street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some motorists traveling just west of downtown Topeka had to find an alternate route Tuesday morning after a large tree limb fell across a street.

The downed tree limb was blocking S.W. Polk Street immediately south of S.W. 5th Street.

The limb was still partially attached to a tree on the east side of the 500 block of S.W. Polk.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage associated with the downed tree limb.

City crews were expected to work on removing the tree limb later on Tuesday morning.

S.W. 5th is a one-way street carrying eastbound traffic at that location, while S.W. Polk is a one-way street that carries southbound traffic at that location.

