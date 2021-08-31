Advertisement

KPZ PREVIEW: Hayden High to dominate in the trenches

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A talented group led Hayden to a 7-2 record last year. The team made it to the Regional Finals before Perry-Lecompton ended their season.

While a lot of the stars scoring the touchdowns have moved on, the guys doing the work inside are still around.

Junior offensive lineman Joe Otting is back with a host of Division-I offers. Ben Evans is another big presence on the inside that is also getting college looks.

Hayden will dominate games in the trenches.

My football philosophy is real simple,” Bill Arnold, Hayden head football coach, said. “We want to be able to run the ball on offense and we’ve got to stop the run defensively. You know, you’ve got some guys up there that can make some plays up front.”

“It’s really nice to know that hole is always going to be open for me to run through,” Jack Chisham, Hayden senior running back/safety, said. “I don’t really got to worry about getting hit in the backfield and I know I can get a couple of yards.

Just knowing that we have the capabilities down in the trenches to push back other teams, it takes a big relief off of everybody else’s shoulders,” Gavin Arnold, Hayden senior quarterback, said. “We know that they are going to perform to their best.”

Hayden kicks off their season on the road against Emporia.

